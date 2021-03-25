Iowa House in lengthy debate to expand charter schools

After a lengthy delay, the House suspended its rule that prohibits voting after midnight and deferred on the bill at about 11 p.m.to allow the committee to meet to consider the bill.

The portion of the bill affecting funding was finalized and filed as an amendment earlier in the day, said Rep. Chris Hall of Sioux City, the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee

“One of the most important points in this debate is how much money will be siphoned away from existing schools,” he said. “There’s no fiscal note that incorporates the updates and tells people the cost.”

The funds spent to cover charter schools would not be an additional cost to taxpayers, Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, told the Appropriations Committee. The funds would be the same as the state spends on students who are open enrolled out of their home district now. The committee approved the bill on a party line vote.

Likewise, the final outcome was never in doubt as amendments were approved on party lines votes. Republicans hold a 59-41 majority. HF 813 was approved 55-40 early Thursday morning with one Republican. Rep. Gary Mohr of Bettendorf, joining Democrats in voting “no.”