Iowa House education bill could delay income tax cuts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Senate Republicans have proposed changes they say would provide tax relief more quickly — by eliminating those triggers.

Bill manager Rep. Holly Brink, R-Oskaloosa, described the bill as promoting school innovation to enhance learning through STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — and workplace learning.

“Education is a priority,” she said. “We need to continue to evaluate the processes and the systems to ensure we are doing the best we can.”

The House had several opportunities to do that — make a difference in students’ education, the quality of instruction they receive, their learning environment and mental health issues they might have, said Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport.

“But we haven’t done any of those things and this doesn’t do it either,” she said.

“A quality education is a gateway to success into adulthood,” she said. “We are so concerned about changing everything that might be taught in their buildings instead of meeting their needs and directing the education to an opportunity to experience true learning. We fall short.”