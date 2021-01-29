Iowa House debating constitutional amendment declaring no right to abortion

“Here we are again,” said Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, noting that most of the legislators have been through a similar debate “a time or two.”

In fact, although the House has not debated the so-called life amendment, it has debated a variety of regulate abortion and, according to pro-abortion rights legislators, set the stage for making it illegal in Iowa.

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, shared her frustration.

“I can’t even believe it,” Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said. “Three weeks in and we are talking about reducing or eliminating a woman’s right to reproductive choice,” she said. “I don’t know if ever in my life been this angry.”

HJR 5 restarts the process of putting a proposed constitutional amendment in the hands of voters. If the language is approved by both chambers of the Legislature and again in the 2023-25 session, the amendment could go to the voters for ratification by a simple majority.