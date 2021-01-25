Iowa House child care bills move forward, but may fall short of need

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In awarding incentives, the state must consider the economic impact, including placing greater emphasis on economically distressed areas, facilities that will care for 20 or more children and whether there are adequate child care facilities in the area.

Lobbyists who spoke on the bill offered generally favorable comments on what one described as Bossman’s “holistic approach” to addressing workforce child care issues. All three subcommittee members signed off on the bill to send it to the full committee.

Although encouraged by efforts to address child care issues, Ehlert said the bills might not accomplish as much as their titles would suggest.

“There are quite a few bills that have the word child care in them and are related to child care, but for the everyday person who doesn’t fully understand these bills or understand the profession, it’s going to look like we’re doing a lot of great things for child care when we’re really still falling short,” Ehlert said.

That’s especially true when talking about child care staffing issues, she said.