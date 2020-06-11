Iowa House approves classroom behavior pilot project

DHS and parents

Senate File 2182, approved 96-0, would create a pilot project in six counties — three rural and three urban — that would allow the state to appoint legal representation for parents involved in cases with the Department of Human Services before proceeding to the court system.

It is similar to an Iowa Legal Aid project in Waterloo that “appeared to be successful,” Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said.

The program would give parents “representation early on in the case, someone they can confide in, someone they don’t view as the opposition,” he said. The goal is to “keep families together ... and out of the court system.”

Reading help

Also approved was Senate File 2356 that directs the State Board of Education in collaboration with the Iowa Reading Research Center, to adopt rules for standards and procedures for the approval of teacher preparation programs by July 1, 2022.