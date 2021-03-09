Iowa House approves bills addressing ‘redlining,’ mental health payment parity

Hite described House File 626 as an attempt to address the consequences of the federal government’s lending policies in those historically redlined neighborhoods. It allows a city or county to allow the property taxes in those areas to be abated over a 15-year period if the owner can prove they invested 30 percent of the property’s value in improvements. It would apply only to owner-occupied residences.

“My goal with this legislation is to help the homeowner to invest their own money, in their own neighborhoods,” Hite said.

The bill, which now goes to the Senate, was approved 96-0.

The House also approved HF 294 to require health insurance companies to make reimbursement for mental health services provided via telehealth on the same basis and at the same rate as they would for services provided in person. Ten states have similar language in their codes.

“Over the course of the past year with COVID-19 we have learned the importance of telehealth and its ability to provide health care to Iowans across the state regardless of where they live,” said. Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola.