Iowa House approves bill that would make it harder to convict people of disorderly conduct

The Iowa House approved HF 2444 to make it harder to convict people of disorderly conduct.

The bill also will have a positive minority impact, Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, told House members.

Under current law, a person can be convicted of disorderly conduct if they make a “loud and raucous” noise in the vicinity of a residence of public building that causes “unreasonable distress” to the occupants.

“That’s not a good way to write criminal code,” Wolfe said. “We should require the state to prove, at a minimum, to prove there might be someone in the vicinity who might be annoyed.”

A fiscal note on the bill included a minority impact note that found, Wolfe said, “that like most criminal offenses, an African American is more likely to be arrested and convicted of this crime than Caucasians.”

Disorderly conduct is a simple misdemeanor punishable by a 30-day sentence, a fine of $65 to $625 or both.

