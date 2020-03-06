Iowa House advances ‘life means life’ bill to make sure life sentences aren’t cut short

Benjamin Schreiber, 67, was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1997 in Wapello County and sentenced to life without parole. Although Schreiber had a “do not resuscitate” agreement, doctors took steps to save his life.

He claimed in a lawsuit that he should be released from prison because his life sentence was fulfilled when he momentarily had “died” at the hospital.

His legal argument was rejected at the district and appeal levels.

The Iowa State Bar Association and County Attorneys Association both are registered as undecided on the bill. A lobbyist for the county attorneys said the group “leans toward supporting it.”

Subcommittee members weren’t sure why the law was necessary, in light of the court rulings.

“I’m comfortable getting it into code to stop future litigation,” said Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota.

Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, called the situation “a little weird.” However, she added, there could be extensive implications if Schreiber had won his argument.

“Would you have to go back and marry your wife again? Could you get out of paying child support if you are a new person? If your former life ended?” she said.

