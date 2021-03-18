Iowa House advances ‘constitutional carry’ despite warnings it will make state less safe

But Holt called her criticism “utterly inaccurate.” Instead, he said, the measure would “absolutely increase background checks.”

“No background checks are eliminated ... or I wouldn’t be supporting it,” he said.

Opponents also warned the bill would make it easy for felons, domestic abusers and people prohibited based on the basis of mental illnesses to buy handguns.

HF 756, said Moms Demand Action, would make it legal for people — including people with dangerous histories — to carry hidden, loaded handguns in public in Iowa without a permit or safety training.

The bill recognizes the constitutional right to keep and bear arms and, according to the Iowa Firearms Coalition, one of three groups backing the proposal, means Iowa will “no longer treat the free exercise of this basic right as a mere privilege.”

The beneficiaries of the bill would be woman fleeing an abusive partner or the victim of a dangerous stalker “who needs to arm themselves now” because they won’t have to “wait for a government permission slip,” the firearms coalition said.

But calling it “constitutional carry” doesn’t make the bill constitutional, University of Iowa constitutional law professor Rep. Christina Bohannan said.