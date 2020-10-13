Iowa hits monthly record of sports betting

DES MOINES — A “perfect storm” of overlapping professional and college sports in September helped drive sports wagering to a record month in Iowa and aid state-licensed casinos trying to re-establish themselves as a viable entertainment option in a COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of that wagering was done online, not in a casino, as attendance has dropped. But Iowa’s casinos are looking at ways they can attract more patrons with options like betting that does not rely on cash changing hands.
Even with the attendance drop off, though, strong sports betting is pushing casinos to be on track for “a good year.”
Bets on college and professional football, as well as pro baseball, basketball, ice hockey, NASCAR, soccer and horse racing pushed last month’s handle to nearly $72.4 million — a monthly record for a gambling activity authorized Aug. 15, 2019, in Iowa.
“You had all six major sports leagues playing games all in one day and that’s never been the case,” said Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. business for the Gambling.com Group, a marketing company in the sports betting industry.
“It’s been kind of a perfect storm in terms of what people have to wager on, what games are being played — there’s just a large buffet of games that you’re able to wager on at different times of day and different types of sports so it really lends itself very positively to the Iowa sports betting market,” he said, noting that September was abnormal.
Bichsel said he expects strong sports betting in Iowa to continue this month as Big Ten football resumes and more Iowans likely will participate online. The mandate that sports bettors register for an account onsite at a casino before being allowed to wager online ends Jan. 1.
But overall, he expects sport betting to eventually mature and plateau.
Net receipts from sports betting in September topped $5.1 million on wagering of $50 million over online mobile apps and about $22.4 million in wages placed in person at 18 of the 19 state-licensed casinos that offer the option. Only Casino Queen in Marquette hasn’t begun sports wagering.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Iowans have placed nearly $145.6 million in sports bets that paid out $135.2 million in winnings. The roughly $10.4 million in net receipts generated slightly more than $700,000 in tax revenue for the state.
“There’s no question that people are wagering on college and professional football at a higher clip than what they were at this time last year,” according to Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state Racing & Gaming Commission.
Meanwhile, the state-licensed casinos operating in Iowa reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $359 million from July 1 through September — a quarterly total that was down nearly 4 percent from a year ago when the gaming houses opened strong but faded when the coronavirus threat closed them for 11 weeks, said Ohorilko.
Casino gambling operations have generated $65.7 million in state tax revenue in the first three months of the current fiscal year, according to commission documents.
“We were down less than 1 percent year over year from last September,” Ohorilko noted. “Given the fact that attendance still is off 24 percent and all of the other things related to the pandemic, I think most of the operators would have signed up for that in a heartbeat if they knew that they would be relatively flat for the month of September given everything that has occurred.”
The commission administrator noted that some casinos are “performing at a high rate” and some facilities are struggling, but overall the industry appears to be on track for “a good year” in fiscal 2021 if the trend can be sustained.
Monthly casino revenue has hovered close to $120 million, which would mean an annual take topping $1.4 billion. which is in the normal yearly range, he noted, However, casino attendance has been off by more than one-fourth as casual gamblers appear to be staying away from indoor venue due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We certainly respect that many people are hesitant about going out whether it’s to restaurants or casinos or anyplace, and so the facilities are doing everything they can to follow all the protocols and guidelines,” said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the licensed casinos in Iowa. He noted monthly admissions slowly have increased since July for a quarterly total of 3,758,237.
“The hope is there’s a continued trend in the right direction but it’s difficult to predict that,” Ehrecke said.
As a way to allay customer concerns, Ohorilko said the commission is working with casino operators in drafting rules to allow “cashless” gaming via digital wallets or electronic wagering accounts that would eliminate the need for chips or cash to change hands. Some casinos also are looking at “e-tables” that are hitting the market, he said.
Ehrecke said the cashless gaming rules probably wouldn’t be in place until January at the earliest, but he viewed them as another way the industry is “evolving to reflect the new COVID-era normal.”
“If you walk into a casino, it’s very different than what it was last year at this time just in how it looks and the health checks that are being conducted at a number of facilities,” Ohorilko said. “Slot machines are spread out and a number of table games are closed and procedures have changed to the point where they do feel a little bit different.”
VIDEO: Clear Lake pumpkin tree receives facelift
North Iowa Celebrations
Student of the Month, Berding
My name is Gabriella Berding, daughter of Sally and Herman Berding and sister to Luke, Grace, and Maggie Berding. I attend Mason City High school, as a senior this year. At the high school, I participate in fall cheerleading, the Silver Cord volunteer program, the Rainbow Cord art program, National Honor Society, and tennis in the spring (just for fun!).
Out of school, I am a Sunday school teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, a lifeguard, and book worm. I love long walks, chilly fall mornings, and drawing. After high school I plan to attend NIACC or UNI to study Art Education or OB Nursing.
LaVerna Charlson Happy 100th Birthday!
LaVerna Charlson from Lake Mills will be celebrating her 100th Birthday on October 13th.
Love from Donna, Curt, and Families
Wentworth retirement
After 38 years at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, our mom retired on August 5, 2020. She started her nursing career in 1979 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City. Please help us celebrate this new chapter in her life by sending greetings and best wishes to: Maria Wentworth, 13 Asbury Pl, Mason City, IA 50401.
Congratulations Mom! We love you!
Kristin, Courtney & families
Happy Birthday Richard Baird
Your age may end in a 0 but you are # 1 with us. Happy Birthday on October 16th to a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, church and community member. Greetings may be sent to Richard at 221 N. East St., Manly, IA 50456.
Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Hansen
Kylie Hansen is a senior at Mason City High School and is involved in several activities. Her passions include vocal music and acting.
She holds a 4.0 GPA and is involved in Speech, Best Buddies, National Honor Society, YFC Core, Trinity Lutheran Church Worship Team, Silver Cord, and YIELD. She has also participated in Swimming, Track, Cross Country, and Student Senate.
Kylie has received All-State honors for her Soprano I voice and has competed at the highest level at Solo and Ensemble Contest yearly.
She hopes to continue acting through her representation with Peak Talent Agency in Des Moines and RPM Talent Agency in LA.
Kylie is exploring colleges with strong vocal performance degrees.
Card Shower for Mary Montgomery
Join us in celebrating with our Mom for her 80th birthday!
As much as we’d love to get together, please send her wishes to her home:
1531 6th PL SE, APT 201, Mason City, IA 50401.
Much Love from your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Hubka, Ruddick married
Stephanie Hubka and Austin Ruddick were married on October 5, 2019, at the Central Iowa Fairgrounds in Marshalltown.
Stephanie is the daughter of Dan and Lori Hubka of Sheffield, and the granddaughter of Norma Mittelstadt of Hampton. Austin is the son of Kim and Lori Ruddick of Marshalltown, and the grandson of Donna Dorsey of Hampton.
Matron of Honor was Dakota Clayton, friend of the bride, and Maid of Honor was Kayley Thompson, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Steph Hubka, sister-in-law of the bride, Shanie Hubka, sister-in-law of the bride and Joanna Ruddick, sister-in-law of the groom.
Best men were Cody Scovill, friend of groom, and Chris Grimes, friend of groom. Groomsmen were Jeremy Ruddick, brother of groom, Jordan Hubka, brother of bride, and Levi Hubka, brother of bride.
Flower girl was Sofie Numelin, cousin of bride. Ring bearers were Kellen and Clayton Ruddick, nephews of groom.
Stepahnie is a K1 classroom teacher at the Downtown School in the Des Moines Public School District. Austin is a delivery driver with UPS Marshalltown. The couple resides in Marshalltown.
James I. Jennings, 91
James I. Jennings, of Mason City, will celebrate his 91st birthday on October 12th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1316 3rd St NW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Thank You
Thank you to all our family, friends, neighbors, and relatives who sent cards and good wishes to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary. It meant so much to hear from each of you.
Eldon and Lavonne Doane
Thank You
I want to thank my kids for my 95th birthday celebration walk by. It was great seeing my friends, family, grand and great-grandchildren. Thank you to the Manly Specialty Care for all their help. All the gifts, cards, balloons, flowers, FaceTime and phone calls were wonderful. It was a day I’ll never forget and God Bless you all. Marcus ‘Stub’ Bartusek.
Thank you
Thank you for each and every display of sentiment we received from all of you for Lee A. Moore. We are grateful for the compassion and understanding shown. Appreciation to one and all.
Jean Moore, Jerry Moore and family, Linda Schumaker and family, Don Moore and family
Wickwire Celebrating 74 Years
Wava June (Vosburgh) and Gordon Wickwire were married October 1, 1946, at the United Methodist Church in Rockwell, Iowa. The couple's children are Bev (Darwin) Peters and Nancy Beenken all of Rockwell. They have four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Cards and wishes may be sent to PO Box 134, Rockwell, Iowa 50469.
70th Birthday
Gary DeGroote celebrated his 70th Birthday yesterday (Sept. 26th).
Happy Birthday! We Love You!
Braughton, 60 Years
The family of Jerry and Donna Braughton is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married October 1, 1960, at the First United Methodist Church in Mason City, IA. Their family includes children: Mike (Michelle) Braughton, Michele (Tim) Yezek, and Rob (Teresa) Braughton; 4 grandchildren, Michaela & Morgan Braughton and Tyler & Riley Braughton. They also have an International daughter, Sachi (Oscar) Alonzo. Cards of congratulations can be sent to Jerry & Donna at: 944 16th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
(Never Known to Fail)
Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.
Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request.)
There are none that can withstand your power.
Holy Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).
Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).
Say this prayer for three consecutive days.
You must publish this and it will be granted to you.
Pearl Barkema, 101
Pearl Barkema, of Garner, will celebrate her birthday Monday, Oct. 5. Cards and wishes may be sent to her c/o Concord Care Center, 490 W Lyons St, Garner, IA 50438.
Betty Condon, 90
Betty Condon, of Osage, will turn 90 years old on September 28th. You are invited to send her greetings at 925 Heritage Dr, Apt #105, Osage, IA 50461.
Happy 90th with much love from your family!
Thank You
Barb and Wayne Opheim are grateful for all of the cards they received for their 65th anniversary. The cards and notes have made their isolation in their assisted living facility more tolerable. Thank you!
Thank You
The family of Lyle R. Mackey wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for the wonderfully tender care given to their loved one.
Always professional, spirit lifting they rendered their skills with a dignity that will comfort our hearts as we continue this journey.
We remember Stacy M., Tracy G., Katie H., and Mark A.
80th Birthday
Diane Davis will be celebrating her 80th birthday on September 23rd. Her family will be hosting a card shower to mark this occasion. Greetings may be sent to Diane at PO Box 323, Ventura, IA 50482.
Thank You
We wish to thank everyone for the cards, phone calls, and drive-by greetings for our 70th wedding anniversary. It was a day we will always remember.
Thanks to our daughter Vicki and husband Brian Pederson who made it all possible.
Roger & Shirley Wyborny
Thank You
Thank you to all our family, friends, neighbors and relatives who sent cards and good wishes to help us celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary. It means so much to hear from each of you during this time of social distancing.
Larry and Donna Nelson
Thank You
I want to thank all my family and friends who remembered me with all the beautiful cards and well wishes.
It made my 90th birthday special.
Shirley Berry
Thank You
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my wonderful family and great friends for all the cards, flowers, gifts and phone calls on my 80th birthday. I really appreciated it!
God bless you all ~
Rakel
Thank You
Thanks to family and friends for the cards, calls, and gifts, helping me celebrate my 85th Birthday!
Duane Vaudt
Virginia Blakesley, 90
Virginia Blakesley, of Mason City, will be honored with a family dinner on Saturday, Sept 19 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at her home to celebrate her 90th birthday. She was born September 19, 1930. Cards and wishes may be sent to her at 940 S York Ct, Mason City, IA 50401.
