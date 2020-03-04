Iowa high school graduation rate reaches record high

Iowa’s high school graduation rate reached a record high of 91.6 percent in 2019, according to the state education department.

That is up from 91.4 percent in 2018, and the state’s graduation rate has increased 3.3 percentage points since 2011, the department said.

“Iowans should be proud of our consistent, upward trend in graduation rates,” state education department director Ryan Wise said in a statement. “Schools are also ensuring students are prepared to succeed beyond graduation by making classwork relevant and engaging through career academies, college credit and work-based learning opportunities that help students connect what they are learning to postsecondary opportunities.”

Iowa has had the nation’s highest high school graduation rate for seven consecutive years, according to data compiled by the National Center for Education Statistics.

The graduation rate is calculated by the number of students who graduate high school within four years, a formula established by the federal education department.

