Iowa has 85 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 85 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 699 positive cases in the state.
The good news in today’s report is that there have been no additional deaths beyond the 11 that already have taken place since the coronavirus epidemic arrived in Iowa last month. The 85 positive results are the second highest single-day tally for Iowa, trailing only 88 reported on March 30.
There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 85 individuals include:
- Allamakee County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Clayton County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Clinton County, four middle age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Crawford County, one middle age adult (41-60), two older adults (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, two older adults (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Fayette County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Henry County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Jackson County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Jefferson County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Johnson County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Linn County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years), five older adults (61-80 years), six elderly adults (81+)
- Louisa County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Lyon County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Monona County, one elderly (81+)
- Muscatine County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- O’Brien County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Plymouth County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County, six adults (18-40 years), six middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, four middle-age adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)
- Shelby County, one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)
- Sioux County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Story County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Tama County, three adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Van Buren County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Washington County, two adults (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)
- Woodbury County, one older adult (61-80 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found on its website.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
NOTE: There is not a positive case in Delaware County. After further investigation, the case is attributed to Linn County. Maps and other materials are updated.
