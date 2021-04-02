Iowa governor signs ‘constitutional carry’ into law

Signing the bill into law will end a system that allows Iowans to exercise that right, but requires “you must prove yourself not guilty in advance,” according to Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig.

HF 756 ends Iowa’s current system that requires that to acquire and carry a handgun, an Iowan needs to get a permit from a county sheriff who runs a required federal background check on the individual before issuing a five-year permit. After that, the individual who buys a handgun would be required to display a permit to carry if a law enforcement officer requests to see it. The bill’s supporters said Iowans aged 21 and older who wish to have a permit will still be able to do so under a revamped optional system. Iowans buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer still would have to either pass a federal background check or present a permit to carry.