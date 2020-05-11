Iowa governor in ‘modified’ quarantine

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she is following a “modified quarantine plan” after she spent two days last week with White House officials and staff who had been in contact with fellow staff members who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Reynolds said Monday she did not come in direct contact with any of the staff members who tested positive for the virus, and that she has since been tested — including Monday morning — and the test results have been negative.
Reynolds said nonetheless she will follow a modified quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.” She said it will be similar to a quarantine being followed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key figure in guiding the federal administration’s virus response efforts.
Reynolds said she will be tested daily, have her temperature taken multiple times per day, practice social distancing, limit her interactions with staff members, and wear a mask when she does interact with others.
“These steps are similar to what I’ve asked all Iowans to do if they’ve had contact with someone known to have the virus. Again, while I didn’t have direct contact with the vice president’s staff member, it’s important that I do my part to protect those around me while continuing to serve as your governor during this critical time,” Reynolds said during her daily briefing Monday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
Reynolds spent last Wednesday at the White House in a meeting with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other high-ranking administration officials. Reynolds gave the officials a briefing on Iowa’s pandemic response efforts.
It was reported over the weekend that one of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Friday, a spokeswoman for Pence’s office tested positive for the virus. Pence was tested and the results were negative, so he traveled to Des Moines for held two events, with state religious leaders and with agriculture and food processing officials, to discuss the pandemic. Reynolds attended both events.
“I want to assure Iowans that I’m healthy and feeling good, and I’m fully focused on leading Iowa’s response to the pandemic (and) on our economic recovery efforts,” Reynolds said Monday.
The state on Monday reported 414 new cases of the coronavirus and six virus-related deaths.
After a one-day increase over the weekend, the number of hospitalizations across the state on Monday continued a recent trend of decreasing. The state on Monday reported 394 virus-related hospitalizations, 24 of which came in the past 24 hours.
