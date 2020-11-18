 Skip to main content
Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Some youth sports may continue under new order
Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Some youth sports may continue under new order

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston on Sept. 29.

DES MOINES -- Recreational activities like dance and gymnastics classes may continue in Iowa provided all individuals involved are able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from each other throughout, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Wednesday.

Reynolds’ office on Wednesday attempted to clarify some of the new public health orders she instituted the day prior, with COVID-19 surging across Iowa, leading to record highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

The new orders required some youth sporting events and recreational activities to be put on hold temporarily.

But the governor’s office clarified Wednesday that sporting and recreational activities may continue provided all participants -- including athletes, coaches, instructors and spectators -- maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance at all times. And all people involved, except the athletes, must wear face masks at all times.

These standards also apply to group classes and activities at fitness centers and gyms, the governor’s office said.

Activities where close contact is required or unavoidable, like wrestling or basketball, are temporarily prohibited, the governor’s office said.

High school and college athletics may continue under the new public health orders, albeit with mitigation procedures.

“Right now, until we can get these (COVID) numbers down, that was an area where I thought we could suspend for 30 days and really start to have that be part of the mitigation efforts, because it’s harder to control (mitigation efforts for youth sports) than it is with the high school sports,” Reynolds said.

The current orders are in effect through Dec. 10.

