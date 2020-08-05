Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs order restoring felon voting rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Thousands of qualifying felons in Iowa will be eligible to vote this November thanks to an executive order Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Wednesday that automatically restores their voting rights once they have discharged their sentence or been granted probation or parole.

Making good on a promise, Reynolds signed the order during a Statehouse ceremony that drew state legislators, Black Lives Matter activists and a coalition of groups that have worked since 2011 to restore felons’ right to vote and run for public office.

“I just have to say, yee haw, we did this,” said Betty Andrews, leader of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP who witnessed the signing in Reynolds’ Capitol formal office. “We understand that there is a lot more to do, but certainly this is a strong step in the right direction. We are looking for more. We will continue to persist.”

Reynolds, an Osceola Republican, signed the order to restore the right to vote to felons who have completed their sentences or have been paroled or placed on probation, and to set up a process where she will daily restore voting rights of eligible felons going forward.