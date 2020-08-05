Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs order restoring felon voting rights

DES MOINES — Thousands of qualifying felons in Iowa will be eligible to vote this November thanks to an executive order Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Wednesday that automatically restores their voting rights once they have discharged their sentence or been granted probation or parole.
Making good on a promise, Reynolds signed the order during a Statehouse ceremony that drew state legislators, Black Lives Matter activists and a coalition of groups that have worked since 2011 to restore felons’ right to vote and run for public office.
“I just have to say, yee haw, we did this,” said Betty Andrews, leader of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP who witnessed the signing in Reynolds’ Capitol formal office. “We understand that there is a lot more to do, but certainly this is a strong step in the right direction. We are looking for more. We will continue to persist.”
Reynolds, an Osceola Republican, signed the order to restore the right to vote to felons who have completed their sentences or have been paroled or placed on probation, and to set up a process where she will daily restore voting rights of eligible felons going forward.
“It boils down to our fundamental belief in redemption and second chances,” she said. “Quite simply, when someone serves their sentence and has paid the price our justice system has set for their crime, they should have their right to vote restored automatically, plain and simple.”
The order does not apply to felons who were convicted under Iowa’s Chapter 707 homicide criminal code section — which includes murder, manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter — nor does it extend voting rights to felons with special lifetime sentences for sexual crimes or other offenses.
Those cases would have to go through the Iowa Board of Parole or separate applications to be considered.
Restoration of voting rights is not contingent on any financial payment, victim restitution or fines, according to the governor’s office. But the executive order does not grant clemency or waive any court-ordered financial obligations, either.
“It’s a big step for so many on the road to redemption and proving to themselves and maybe to others that their crimes or their convictions do not define them,” Reynolds said. “Today we are taking a step to at least temporarily fix that injustice that our current system creates. But let me be clear, an executive order is at best a temporary solution.”
Reynolds initially had resisted issuing an executive order, preferring instead that the Iowa Legislature begin the process of amending the Iowa Constitution to include automatic felon voting rights restoration upon discharge of a criminal sentence or release on probation or parole as a permanent solution — not subject to change by a future governor or General Assembly.
As it is now, released felons can individually petition the governor. Reynolds has said no one person should have that power, and called for a state constitutional amendment to guide the process. But lawmakers have disagreed on which felons would be eligible and when, so Reynolds said she would sign her own directive.
Lawmakers who support a state constitutional amendment say they intend to bring up the issue again.
“It is imperative that we get it done,” said Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, a Des Moines Democrat active in brokering bipartisan solutions for social justice and Black Lives Matter movement issues such as Wednesday’s achievement.
Wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of the late civil right activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Abdul-Samad thanked the governor for “taking a stand and standing up to a promise” in taking the executive action.
Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines criticized Senate Republicans for “dropping the ball” last session by not approving a constitutional amendment resolution that had passed the Iowa House 95-2 in 2019.
“With the General Election less than 100 days away and in the absence of leadership by Senate Republicans, an executive order was the best way to give a second chance to many Iowans who lost their voting rights when they went to prison,” Petersen said in a statement. “However, this is a temporary solution.”
Currently, Iowa is the only state in the nation to ban all people with felony convictions from voting unless they apply individually to the governor’s office to have their rights restored.
Fifteen years ago, Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack issued an executive order allowing felons to vote after being released. About 115,000 felons regained voting rights as a result. However, Gov. Terry Branstad, a Republican, rescinded the order in 2011 and replaced it with an appeal process.
Earlier this year, the GOP-run Legislature approved and the governor signed Senate File 2348 — a bill that is not in effect yet, which granted felon voting rights but stated that those convicted of murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a minor, serious sex offenses or named on the sex offender registry, or first-degree election misconduct would not be eligible to have their voting rights restored. That bill would be effective only if a constitutional amendment on felon voting rights is ratified by 2023 by voters.
The governor’s order will allow thousands more Iowans the chance to participate in the November elections. Andrews estimated the number at about 40,000.
“We’re relieved that the governor’s order does not make eligibility to vote dependent on how much money a person has, that is, it’s not contingent on paying off fees and fines or other associated debts,” said Mark Stringer, ACLU of Iowa executive director. “We are disappointed that those who have served the terms of their sentences for various forms of homicide were not included in the order. This category includes involuntary manslaughter, among others. We will continue to work to ensure that all Iowans who have completed their sentences can once again participate in the democracy that so profoundly affects them.”
Nile - 7
Happy 7th Birthday to our firstborn! We are so proud of how smart, caring, and creative you are. You are the best big brother ever! We all love you so much!
Love,
Mommy, Daddy, Presley, and Lyla
Jane Taylor, 90
Jane Nolte Taylor of Forest City will turn 90 years old on July 28th.
You are invited to send her greetings: 635 Hwy 9 East Apt #6, Forest City, IA 50436.
Happy 90th with much love from your family!
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
(Never Known to Fail)
Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.
Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request.)
There are none that can withstand your power.
Oh Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).
Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).
Say this prayer for three consecutive days.
You must publish this and it will be granted to you.
Griffith, 60 years
Karl and Lynn Griffith were married July 17, 1960, at Collegiate Presbyterian Church in Ames, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They have 2 sons: David Griffith of Mason City, Iowa, and Randy (Sue) Griffith of Ames, Iowa. They also have 2 grandchildren: Jackson (Katie) Griffith of Greeley, CO and Mariah (Will) Phillips of Gunnison, CO.
Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 402 Prairie View Ln, Mason City, IA 50401
Thank You
Thank you to all our friends and relatives who sent cards for our 65th anniversary. You are all so special in our lives.
Gene and Charlene Ostmo
Thank You
Artz – We wish to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, kindness and memorials following Janice’s passing. Janice’s family also thanks the caregivers at Country Meadow Place for the love and care they gave to her and continue to give to J Paul. God bless you all.
J Paul & Janice’s Family
Howell, 70 years
Rollin and Joyce Howell formerly of Rockford and Marble Rock will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 17. They are currently in the process of returning to the North Iowa area to reside with their eldest son, Steven, and his wife, Alfie.
Hugeback, 50th Wedding Anniversary
Richard Hugeback and Alyce (Dietrich) Hugeback of Hampton, Iowa were married July 11, 1970, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Manly, Iowa. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 621 Third Avenue S.W., Hampton, IA 50441
Thank You
Thank you so very, very much for all the cards, calls and visits to help me celebrate my birthday.
Thank you to my family for the wonderful party. It was a great time. God bless everyone.
Love you all,
Velma Val Valley Barnes
Johnson, 100
Jean Johnson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 16, 2020. Please send a card to Jean in care of the IOOF Home, 1037 19th St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Congratulations on your retirement, Pat Guetzko
The Nettleton Dental Group would like to thank Pat for her 30 years of wonderful care for our patients. We will be having a drive-by Thank You celebration for Pat on Saturday, July 11th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at our office (946 E State St). Please drive-by and wish Pat well on this next chapter in her life.
Staebler, 85
Richard Staebler celebrated his 85th Birthday on July 3, 2020. Mr. Staebler was the band director at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools from 1959-1992. Birthday greetings and well wishes may be sent to him at:
418 22nd St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401
60th Anniversary / 80th Birthday Open House
Jerry & Maxine O’Connor of Mason City will celebrate their 60th anniversary on July 16, 2020. Jerry also celebrated his 80th birthday on June 23rd.
There will be an open house celebrating these 2 events on Saturday, July 11th from 4-7 p.m. at the Gary O’Connor farm at 23097 200th St., Rockford, Iowa.
Jerry & Maxine were married on July 16, 1960 at St. John Catholic Church in Cartersville, Iowa. Hosting the event will be their children, Don & Carol O’Connor of Mason City, Sue & Joe Paulus, Gary & Laurie O’Connor, & Janet & Dennis Willert all of Rockford.
The couple also has 12 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.
Greetings can be sent to: 135 Sunny Circle, Mason City, IA 50401.
Birthdays
Please wish Donna O’Donnell, Billy Fett, Kristy Ausborn and Mark Kalvig a surprise Happy Birthday by sending birthday cards & well wishes to:
Donna O’Donnell - 60th Birthday on July 6th
603 S. Polk Ave., Apt. 2, Mason City, IA 50401
Billy Fett - 41st Birthday on July 9th
18062 Zinnia Ave., Nora Springs, IA 50458
Kristy Ausborn - 39th Birthday on July 10th
2036 420th St., Kensett, IA 50448
Mark Kalvig - 63rd Birthday on July 20th
416 N Pennsylvania Ave, Apt. 2, Mason City, IA 50401
Happy 90th Birthday!
Norma Hammond of Forest City will observe her 90th birthday on July 9th!
Help us celebrate by sending greetings to Norma at 102 Winngate Dr., Apt 4, Forest City, Iowa 50436.
Happy 90th birthday!
Love from your family.
Thank You
Thank you for the cards and greetings in honor of my 90th birthday party, so greatly appreciated.
Clarence Ermer
Kruse, Menne Wedding
Together, with their parents, Stephen (Dragos) Teodor Kruse and Taylor Lauren Menne would like to announce their upcoming marriage. Stephen, the son of Dr. Brian and Ann Kruse of Greene, grew up in Dumont and Greene, and is employed as a fishing manager at the Scheels sporting goods store in The Colony, Texas. Taylor, the daughter of Scott and Nadine Menne of St. Petersburg, Florida, grew up in St. Petersburg, and is employed at Studio 22 in Dallas, Texas. A July 5th wedding is planned at Lake Panorama in Panora, Iowa.
Dot Gerdes, 99
Dot Gerdes turns 99 on July 11th. Her daughter Judy Kruggel Coe and son Ron Gerdes would like to invite you to join in a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at her assisted living. Dot's address is 405 27th Avenue South, Apt. 10, Clear Lake, IA 50428. Dorothy Mae Grattidge Kruggel Gerdes was born in 1921 on the family farm in Wall Lake Township near Clarion.
Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com
