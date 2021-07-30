Iowa GOP welcomes Liz Mathis to House race with brushback pitch

However, he said there’s a “pretty glaring transparency issue.”

Kaufmann, a county supervisor, community college professor and former legislator, has a “smell test in politics.” If Mathis didn’t disclose to the legislators she lobbied that the tax break would benefit one of her husband’s former clients, “this ol' Cedar County boy thinks we need to at least ask the question.”

“There was nothing to disclose,” Mathis said. “The fundraising work was done long before the tax credit conversation started.”

Based on tax filings, the GOP said Prospect Meadows paid the marketing firm co-founded by Mark Mathis $94,298 in tax year 2012 and $54,588 the following year for “production of promotion materials and consulting.”

The basis for the GOP charge is a Fox News story by a reporter who previously worked as “senior investigative research analyst” for the Republican National Committee. It cited comments Mathis made to The Gazette in 2016.

Senators were reluctant to approve the measure, but Mathis convinced them after it was scaled back from $16.5 million to $5 million with a $2.5 million cap for individual projects. It’s similar to assistance the Legislature has provided Field of Dreams and racetracks at Newton and Knoxville.