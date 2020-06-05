Iowa GOP opens campaign with attack on Greenfield fundraising claims

Which face of Greenfield Iowans see will depend on “whichever one that Chuck Schumer orders up on that day,” Kauffman said.

Will it be the Greenfield who says she isn’t taking corporate political action committee money or the candidate who Kaufmann said has benefited from millions of dollars of PAC funds. Her no corporate PAC money pledge was a prominent part of her campaign, but one that her rivals questioned.

“The most important thing, though, is this charade ... this is actually a lie of this taking no corporate donations,” Kaufmann said.

Greenfield spokeswoman Izzi Levy responded that pushing “demonstrably false attacks” and turning to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s dark money allies makes it “pretty clear Sen. Ernst is in panic mode after Theresa’s decisive win this week.”

However, Kaufmann insisted “that’s not Kauffman spin, that’s fact” — that Greenfield received $200,000 from leadership PACs that often rely on corporate donations.