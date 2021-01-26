Iowa GOP lawmakers advance ‘school choice’ measures

“I really think we should slow this process down to allow awareness to build, to allow the details to be examined more carefully and really to take the full measure of this,” said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, which nonetheless advanced two of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priorities on party-line votes.

The measures would enact the full-time, in-person required option in February for the remainder of the school year, and start the process of funding a $50 million first step in a plan to earmark taxpayer money for students’ private-school tuition.

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, chair of the Senate Education Committee, said the legislative pace would give Iowans enough time to provide their input while also addressing concerns many lawmakers said they heard while campaigning that student achievement is suffering as children learn virtually or in a hybrid combination of online and in-person classes.

“School choice shouldn’t be about politics, it should be about making the right decisions for students in the right places and at the right time,” Sinclair told a subcommittee meeting.