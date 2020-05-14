Iowa DOT lays out $3.6 billion five-year transportation plan

The five-year plan also focuses on maintaining the interstate system, which facilitates the efficient movement of freight in and out of Iowa.

Among the interstate work in the five-year plan are six-lane improvements on I-35 in Polk and Story counties; replacement of the I-74 Mississippi River bridge in Bettendorf; reconstruction of the I-80/380 Interchange near Iowa City; six-lane I-80 improvements in Dallas and Johnson counties; construction of the I-380/Tower Terrace interchange in Hiawatha; and the system reconstruction in Council Bluffs.

Despite limited funding, the commission is adding several projects that address safety and operational needs, including reconstruction and elevating Iowa Highway 2 in Fremont County from the Missouri River overflow bridges to the Horse Creek bridges. The project will be supported with federal emergency relief funding.

Other projects added include “Super-2” improvements on Highway 18 in Hancock County and Highway 30 in Cedar County.