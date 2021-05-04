 Skip to main content
Iowa Department of Public Health confirms presence of new COVID-19 variant in Iowa
Iowa Department of Public Health confirms presence of new COVID-19 variant in Iowa

Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed two cases of another COVID-19 variant. 

The variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617, has also been referred to as the India variant because it was first detected there, a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health said. Experts are still studying this variant to learn more about its characteristics.

IDPH says at present, B.1.617 isn't considered to be a "variant of concern"; there is currently no evidence of increased transmissibility or more severe cases caused by the variant.

"However, we share this information as a matter of public interest given the virus impact and newly issued travel restrictions to India," the release said.

Two other variants previously confirmed in Iowa are deemed "cause for concern": P.1 and B1.1.7. 

