Iowa Department of Administrative Services director to step down

Democratic leadership in the Senate indicated last year Kurtenbach would be facing major challenges, including restoring faith after a sexual harassment scandal at the Iowa Finance Authority and after secret settlements to outgoing state employees.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said Monday that her caucus had not discussed whether there was enough support in the Senate to confirm Kurtenbach. Gubernatorial appointees must receive a two-thirds affirmative vote, or 34 votes, of the 50-member Iowa Senate to win confirmation. There are 32 Republicans and 18 Democrats in the Iowa Senate.

“I heard rumblings that his name might not be coming before the Senate,” Petersen told reporters.