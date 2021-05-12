Iowa Democrats warn GOP tax relief plan could defund the police

In the same proposal that calls for reneging on that promise, Jochum said, legislators make another promise — to take over from counties the funding of mental health services “when we have yet to fund the children’s mental health system” approved four years ago.

Just as with the backfill, she said, there’s no guarantee that five years down the road, if state revenues don’t keep up, that lawmakers won’t renege on the promise to fund mental health services.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, downplayed the impact of phasing out the backfill over five to eight years. According to Department of Management data, cities received $52.5 million in backfill payments this year and counties got $29.5 million.

On average, the backfill amounted to 1.43 percent of city budgets and 1.2 percent of county budgets, Dawson said.

Democrats also questioned whether any female legislators were involved in negotiations between the House, the Senate and the governor’s office, suggesting that without their input gender equity issues in the tax code will not be addressed.