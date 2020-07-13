Iowa Democrats launch website tracking Ernst’s words vs. actions

Polls have shown the race to be tight, with Greenfield holding a lead within the margin of error nearly three months until Election Day.

The race is on the receiving end of an outpouring of money from special interest groups. Democratic and Republican senatorial campaign committees have reserved $35 million of television ad time, according to RollCall.com.

Among the claims made by Democrats on ElectionYearErnst.com is that she’s taken nearly $600,000 in campaign contributions from political action committees tied to Big Oil and Big Pharma.

That’s in contrast to Greenfield’s claim that she’s not taking “one dime of corporate PAC money.” She does, however, accept contributions from party leadership PACs that do accept donations from corporate PACs.

Iowa Republicans suggested it’s appropriate Democrats are launching another website in support of a candidate who, they say, has been campaigning from a “windowless basement” to avoid meeting with voters.