Iowa Democrats launch website tracking Ernst’s words vs. actions

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa Democrats are launching a one-stop shop for voters to learn about what they call Sen. Joni Ernst’s six years of political corruption and failure to fight for Iowans in Washington.
The first-term Republican promised to “make Washington squeal,” but instead put her special interest donors first, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.
“Ernst quickly fell into Washington’s corrupt ways as a rubber stamp for corporate bailouts and Mitch McConnell’s partisan agenda — no matter the cost to Iowans,” the party said in announcing Monday’s launch of ElectionYearErnst.com to hold Ernst accountable for her record.
“Sen. Ernst made Iowans a promise to cut big spending in Washington, but all she’s done is send working families the bill for bailouts for Big Oil, Big Pharma and the corporate special interests bankrolling her campaign,” said Jeremy Busch, Iowa Democratic Party spokesman. “The truth is, Iowans are sick and tired of their senator putting Mitch McConnell and corporate special interests first. They’re ready for a new leader who will never stop fighting for them.”
Democratic businesswoman Theresa Greenfield is challenging Ernst in the November general election. The race is seen as key to control of the Senate, which now has 52 Republicans, 46 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats.
Polls have shown the race to be tight, with Greenfield holding a lead within the margin of error nearly three months until Election Day.
The race is on the receiving end of an outpouring of money from special interest groups. Democratic and Republican senatorial campaign committees have reserved $35 million of television ad time, according to RollCall.com.
Among the claims made by Democrats on ElectionYearErnst.com is that she’s taken nearly $600,000 in campaign contributions from political action committees tied to Big Oil and Big Pharma.
That’s in contrast to Greenfield’s claim that she’s not taking “one dime of corporate PAC money.” She does, however, accept contributions from party leadership PACs that do accept donations from corporate PACs.
Iowa Republicans suggested it’s appropriate Democrats are launching another website in support of a candidate who, they say, has been campaigning from a “windowless basement” to avoid meeting with voters.
“While Joni Ernst has continued her 99-county tour, traveling the state and taking Iowans’ concerns to Washington, Theresa Greenfield is still nowhere to be found,” Republican Party of Iowa spokesman Aaron Britt said. “It has been 40 days since Greenfield became the Democratic nominee, and she still hasn’t weighed in on (Nancy) Pelosi’s radical climate change plan that would decimate Iowa’s ethanol industry or apologized to small businesses for personally signing notices that kicked them to the curb for a multinational corporation. What is she hiding? The longer she dodges, the more Iowans know they can’t trust Theresa.”
Thank You
Thank you to all our friends and relatives who sent cards for our 65th anniversary. You are all so special in our lives.
Gene and Charlene Ostmo
Thank You
Artz – We wish to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, kindness and memorials following Janice’s passing. Janice’s family also thanks the caregivers at Country Meadow Place for the love and care they gave to her and continue to give to J Paul. God bless you all.
J Paul & Janice’s Family
Howell, 70 years
Rollin and Joyce Howell formerly of Rockford and Marble Rock will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 17. They are currently in the process of returning to the North Iowa area to reside with their eldest son, Steven, and his wife, Alfie.
Hugeback, 50th Wedding Anniversary
Richard Hugeback and Alyce (Dietrich) Hugeback of Hampton, Iowa were married July 11, 1970, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Manly, Iowa. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 621 Third Avenue S.W., Hampton, IA 50441
Thank You
Thank you so very, very much for all the cards, calls and visits to help me celebrate my birthday.
Thank you to my family for the wonderful party. It was a great time. God bless everyone.
Love you all,
Velma Val Valley Barnes
Johnson, 100
Jean Johnson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 16, 2020. Please send a card to Jean in care of the IOOF Home, 1037 19th St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Congratulations on your retirement, Pat Guetzko
The Nettleton Dental Group would like to thank Pat for her 30 years of wonderful care for our patients. We will be having a drive-by Thank You celebration for Pat on Saturday, July 11th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at our office (946 E State St). Please drive-by and wish Pat well on this next chapter in her life.
Staebler, 85
Richard Staebler celebrated his 85th Birthday on July 3, 2020. Mr. Staebler was the band director at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools from 1959-1992. Birthday greetings and well wishes may be sent to him at:
418 22nd St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401
60th Anniversary / 80th Birthday Open House
Jerry & Maxine O’Connor of Mason City will celebrate their 60th anniversary on July 16, 2020. Jerry also celebrated his 80th birthday on June 23rd.
There will be an open house celebrating these 2 events on Saturday, July 11th from 4-7 p.m. at the Gary O’Connor farm at 23097 200th St., Rockford, Iowa.
Jerry & Maxine were married on July 16, 1960 at St. John Catholic Church in Cartersville, Iowa. Hosting the event will be their children, Don & Carol O’Connor of Mason City, Sue & Joe Paulus, Gary & Laurie O’Connor, & Janet & Dennis Willert all of Rockford.
The couple also has 12 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.
Greetings can be sent to: 135 Sunny Circle, Mason City, IA 50401.
Birthdays
Please wish Donna O’Donnell, Billy Fett, Kristy Ausborn and Mark Kalvig a surprise Happy Birthday by sending birthday cards & well wishes to:
Donna O’Donnell - 60th Birthday on July 6th
603 S. Polk Ave., Apt. 2, Mason City, IA 50401
Billy Fett - 41st Birthday on July 9th
18062 Zinnia Ave., Nora Springs, IA 50458
Kristy Ausborn - 39th Birthday on July 10th
2036 420th St., Kensett, IA 50448
Mark Kalvig - 63rd Birthday on July 20th
416 N Pennsylvania Ave, Apt. 2, Mason City, IA 50401
Happy 90th Birthday!
Norma Hammond of Forest City will observe her 90th birthday on July 9th!
Help us celebrate by sending greetings to Norma at 102 Winngate Dr., Apt 4, Forest City, Iowa 50436.
Happy 90th birthday!
Love from your family.
Thank You
Thank you for the cards and greetings in honor of my 90th birthday party, so greatly appreciated.
Clarence Ermer
Kruse, Menne Wedding
Together, with their parents, Stephen (Dragos) Teodor Kruse and Taylor Lauren Menne would like to announce their upcoming marriage. Stephen, the son of Dr. Brian and Ann Kruse of Greene, grew up in Dumont and Greene, and is employed as a fishing manager at the Scheels sporting goods store in The Colony, Texas. Taylor, the daughter of Scott and Nadine Menne of St. Petersburg, Florida, grew up in St. Petersburg, and is employed at Studio 22 in Dallas, Texas. A July 5th wedding is planned at Lake Panorama in Panora, Iowa.
Dot Gerdes, 99
Dot Gerdes turns 99 on July 11th. Her daughter Judy Kruggel Coe and son Ron Gerdes would like to invite you to join in a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at her assisted living. Dot's address is 405 27th Avenue South, Apt. 10, Clear Lake, IA 50428. Dorothy Mae Grattidge Kruggel Gerdes was born in 1921 on the family farm in Wall Lake Township near Clarion.
Bob Duda, 82
Help us celebrate Bob Duda's 82nd birthday on July 1st!
Send a card to 226 13th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401, or give him a call at 641-201-1556! Happy birthday papa!!
We love you - Mike, Dan, Shannon, Louis, Jamie, David, Aleah, Jordy, Jada and Marek
Tegtmeyer, 25 years
Dean and Heather (Leaman) Tegtmeyer are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on May 5, 1995, at Clear Lake Christian Church.
They have two children, Maegan and Devin, both of Clear Lake.
Well wishes can be sent to the couple at 2105 Pine Tree Court, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Thank You
Thank You for all the cards and best wishes on our 60th Wedding Anniversary!
Larry and Cathy Degen
Thank You
A huge thank you to all our friends and relatives who sent us 50th Anniversary cards. It was wonderful to hear from so many. It meant the world to us; since COVID 19 stopped the party.
Dick and Mary Squier
Happy 60th Teresa (Gobeli) VanHorn
Teresa (Gobeli) VanHorn will be 60 years old, this Sunday, June 28, 2020. A resident of Chula Vista, California she is originally from Mason City, Iowa. Teresa is the daughter of Marlene and the late Leonard Gobeli. She is married to Chip VanHorn. They will be celebrating her birthday with their two daughters Anna (of Lima, Peru) and Jenna (of Anchorage, Alaska), as well as their new grandson, 2-month-old Aliseo.
Happy Birthday Teresa!
Franks, 50 years
Ron and Luci Franks, of Clear Lake, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 28, 1970, at Highland Prairie Church in rural Peterson, MN.
They are parents of Dan (Madalyn) Franks and Lisa (Richard) Kramer and five grandchildren.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to them at: 6881 320th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428
Leaman, 50 years
Jerry and Linda (Parag) Leaman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 27, 1970, at Clear Lake Christian Church.
They have two daughters Heather (Dean) Tegtmeyer, of Clear Lake, and Heidi (Douglas) Blaylock, of Wentzville, MO. They also have two grandchildren, Maegan and Devin Tegtmeyer.
A celebration will be held at a later date.
Well wishes can be sent to the couple at 2102 Pine Tree Ct., Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Darlene Johnson (Gabel), 70
Our youngest sister turns 70 on Wednesday, July 1st.
Happy Special Birthday!
Love, Your Family
Staebler, 85
Richard Staebler celebrated his 85th Birthday on July 3, 2020. Mr. Staebler was the band director at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools from 1959-1992. Birthday greetings and well wishes may be sent to him at:
418 22nd St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401
Lois Morris, 90
A card shower is planned for Lois Morris’ 90th Birthday.
Lois was born on July 3, 1930, in Mitchell County. She married Paul Morris on January 13, 1950. He died in 2011. Together they raised 2 children, Gerald Morris of Mason City and Jan Buchanan of Clear Lake. Lois has 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Birthday greetings may be sent to Lois at 620 Briarstone Drive S.W., Apt. 32, Mason City, IA 50401.
Hansen, 80
Happy 80th Birthday Martin Hansen
Born July 5, 1940
He’s held many roles over the years: son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and now “great”grandfather – he’s been great in all of them! Help him celebrate by sending a card, sharing a memory or joke at 11373 Grouse Ave, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Love,
Your Family
Prayer to Saint Expedite
Thank you St. Expedite for helping with my mom's health scare. RP
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter,
you who know what is necessary and
what is urgently needed.
I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity,
that by your grace my request will be granted.
(Clearly express what you want,
and ask him to find a way to get it to you.)
May I receive your blessings and favors.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen
If Saint Expedite grants your request,
place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite,
so that his name and fame will grow.
Rosenthal, 65 years
Gordon and Carol Rosenthal will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on July 2nd. They were married in Hendricks, MN on July 2, 1955.
Their children are Lon Rosenthal, Lori Rosenthal, Leanne (Kurt) Knutson, and Nancy Huck. They have five beloved grandchildren.
Gordon and Carol reside at 12 Lido Rd in Clear Lake.
Boehmer, 50 years
Dan Boehmer and Janet (McKim) Boehmer, of Apache Junction, AZ, were married June 26, 1970, in Mason City. They will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner including their son and daughter-in-law and twin grandsons Alex and Zach. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 1540 S. Tomahawk Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.
Happy 50th Anniversary!
David and Mary Giese
JUNE 20
Card Shower:
402 Richard Lane
Marshalltown, IA 50158
HAPPY RETIREMENT COLLEEN!!!!!!
Best Wishes and Congratulations to Colleen Pearce. She has been our County Recorder for several years and is retiring on June 30th. We wish her an amazing retirement in the next chapter of her life. Please honor her years of hard work and dedication to our County with congrats and well wishes of cards, calls and emails. Send cards to Colleen at Cerro Gordo County Recorder, 220 N Washington Ave, Mason City, IA 50401.
Congratulations Bev Grell
25 Years of Excellent Service
Open House Sunday, June 28th Noon-1:30 p.m.
All are welcome to come as we honor Beverly Grell for 25 years of excellent service as secretary/treasurer at Clear Lake Open Bible Church and celebrate her retirement. A meal will be provided and cards are encouraged.
Clear Lake Open Bible
509 S. 17th St.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Ostmo, 65 years
Gene Ostmo and Charlene Evans Ostmo, of Mason City, were married June 19, 1955, in Joice, IA.
They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 9 Old Farm Rd, Mason City, IA 50401.
Ginny Egli, 98
Ginny Egli, 620 Briarstone Dr, #25, Mason City, IA 50401 celebrated her 98th birthday on June 17th. Please help her celebrate by sending cards and good wishes.
Fahrney, 66 years
Mason City- Maurice and Jeanette (Williams) Fahrney were united in marriage on June 18, 1954, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg, Iowa. They celebrated their 66th anniversary with a virtual party that included extended family that live across the United States.
The couple's children and spouses are Kristine and Ben Wiant of Durham, NC and Nancy and John Fallis of Mason City. The Fahrneys also have three grandchildren: Suzanne, Michael, and Nicholas Fallis.
Leet, 60 year Wedding Anniversary
Dick and Kay Leet of Mason City were married on June 26, 1960.
Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 1149 Manor Drive Mason City, IA 50401
The couple’s children and their spouses are: Kim (Jon) Funkouser, Fairfield, IA; and Todd (Jennifer) Leet, Mason City, IA. They have six grandchildren: Joanna (Gabriel) Esser, Rachel and Jeremiah Funkouser, and Mara, Raina and Landen Leet.
