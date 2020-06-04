Iowa Democrats ‘fired up,’ Greenfield says about Senate primary victory

And, she said, Ernst has voted “repeatedly” to end the Affordable Care Act and end Medicaid expansion, which could lead to community hospitals closing.

Greenfield, who describes herself as a “scrappy farm kid,” repeatedly referred to her rural roots — something she shares with Ernst — and her pledge not to take contributions from corporate political action committees.

Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley pushed back, saying Greenfield “spreads false rhetoric and prioritizes the dangerous agenda of coastal elites who spent millions of dollars to buy her the primary (while) Joni is focused on standing up for Iowa.”

“Joni is working relentlessly to help our small businesses, essential workers, health professionals and hospitals get through this pandemic, support our farmers and biofuel producers by expanding trade and upholding the (Renewable Fuel Standard) and lower the costs of prescription drugs for our families and seniors,” he said.

Kaufmann called Greenfield’s pledge not to take corporate PAC money disingenuous.