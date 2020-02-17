Iowa Democrats elect interim chairman

DES MOINES — Mark Smith was chosen Saturday to lead the Iowa Democrats at a time of significant turmoil for the party.

Smith, a state lawmaker from Marshalltown and former leader of the Democrats in the Iowa House, was elected interim chairman at an emergency state party meeting Saturday afternoon at a labor hall in Des Moines.

Smith replaces Troy Price, who resigned in the wake of the party’s inability to report timely results of the February 3 presidential precinct caucuses.

“I believe that the people of Iowa are going to be looking for what things the Democratic Party does to win elections in November, and I believe that I will have a strong message out there that we are correcting those issues and that we have many more strengths as a party than (there were) issues that night,” Smith told reporters after his election.

Smith is serving his 10th and final two-year term in the Iowa House; he previously announced his plan to retire from the Iowa Legislature. He will serve as interim state party chairman through the November general election.

A computer program designed to transmit results from the roughly 1,700 precinct leaders to state party headquarters faltered on caucus night, and the state party’s backup systems also failed to perform as hoped.