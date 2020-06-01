Iowa Democrats add racial injustice issues to 2020 legislative agenda

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Legislative Democrats said Monday they hope majority Republicans will focus on crafting a state budget, addressing the state’s COVID-19 needs and finding ways to deal with racial injustices in Iowa as lawmakers wind down their 2020 session this month.

“Now more than ever we need to stay away from partisan issues and focus on issues Iowans care about,” Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said during an online conference with reporters that she and House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, held two days before the Legislature is slated to return to the Capitol.

While budget and coronavirus issues have taken center stage, the Legislature’s two top Democrats called on Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority Republicans, who control the debate agenda, to take action on criminal justice reform once the “paused” 2020 session resumes Wednesday.