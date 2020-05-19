Iowa Democratic Senate hopefuls demonstrate differences in TV debate

“I have to tell you, I’m concerned about leadership within this race right here. We got people on this stage who are lacking that leadership,” he said.

Pressed, he said Greenfield has “chosen the wrong route” by laying off workers during business crises.

Greenfield didn’t defend her leadership of a homebuilding firm during the recession in 2008 and 2009. Instead, she talked about her focus on workers, including asking the government to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up testing and the availability of essential personal protection equipment.

The candidates split on whether the Supreme Court should be expanded. Graham said increasing the number of justices from nine is “one really good option for ending the politicization of court.” Mauro agreed, but Greenfield didn’t think expansion is necessary. Franken said he wasn’t sure and would leave it to constitutional lawyers to advise him.