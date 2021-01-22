Iowa Democratic leader calls for GOP lawmaker to be punished

Referring to the Supreme Court refusing to overturn election results, Fisher said “ ... we will survive. Remember, our side has the guns, the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use.”

Prichard called on Fisher to apologize. Fisher refused and called questions about his posts “a phony claim. I will not give it credence.”

Grassley gave no indication he would take action to punish Fisher. Instead, the speaker said House Republicans will focus on “doing the job they were elected to do.”

“With Republicans now representing part or all of 97 out of Iowa’s 99 counties, Iowans made their voices heard, unequivocally, that they want more of the steady leadership shown by House Republicans and less of the partisan games and attacks from Democrats,” Grassley said.

It’s not about left or right or Democrats versus Republicans, Prichard said.