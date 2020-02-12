Iowa deer harvest numbers down from last year
Iowa deer harvest numbers down from last year

Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say Iowa hunters reported harvesting nearly 94,000 deer during Iowa’s 2019-20 hunting seasons — a decline from the previous year when hunters reported taking nearly 108,000 deer.

Wildlife experts say a number of factors likely contributed to the decline, but DNR officials said Tuesday the most prominent was the outbreak of hemorrhagic disease — Iowa’s second-largest — that killed thousands of deer across the state.

The Iowa DNR manages the deer herd to support a harvest of 100,000 to 120,000 deer based on recommendations from the legislatively mandated deer advisory committee.

“Our deer population has rebounded after hemorrhagic outbreaks in the past, and we expect the same will be true after this outbreak,” said Tyler Harms, a DNR wildlife biologist. “From our perspective, we manage the population for the long term, and impacts from this year — while significant — are likely a short blip on the horizon.”

