Iowa deer harvest numbers down from last year

Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say Iowa hunters reported harvesting nearly 94,000 deer during Iowa’s 2019-20 hunting seasons — a decline from the previous year when hunters reported taking nearly 108,000 deer.
Wildlife experts say a number of factors likely contributed to the decline, but DNR officials said Tuesday the most prominent was the outbreak of hemorrhagic disease — Iowa’s second-largest — that killed thousands of deer across the state.
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa DNR manages the deer herd to support a harvest of 100,000 to 120,000 deer based on recommendations from the legislatively mandated deer advisory committee.
“Our deer population has rebounded after hemorrhagic outbreaks in the past, and we expect the same will be true after this outbreak,” said Tyler Harms, a DNR wildlife biologist. “From our perspective, we manage the population for the long term, and impacts from this year — while significant — are likely a short blip on the horizon.”
Our Environment: Winter 2019-2020
Stay in tune with the land you live on. These are some of our environmentally-related stories from winter of 2019-2020.
What will the weather look like in the year 2020? The answer might as well be one big shrug.
Lime Creek Nature Center is open again to the public after a number of enhancements were made to the interior of the building.
Mason City was just a couple degrees away from breaking a temperature record on Christmas Day.
Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about our area’s wildlife and natural resources.
Take a video tour of the newly updated Lime Creek Nature Center, located immediately north of Mason City.
Numerous new displays and exhibits were recently installed at Lime Creek Nature Center.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday ended federal protection for many of the nation's millions of miles of streams, arroyos and wetlands, a sweeping environmental rollback that could leave the waterways more vulnerable to pollution from development, industry and farms.
BISMARCK, N.D. — Iowa regulators want owners of the Dakota Access Pipeline to provide expert analysis to back up the company's claim that doubling the line's capacity won't increase the likelihood of a spill, a requirement their counterparts in North Dakota haven't imposed.
FORT PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Water Management Board on Tuesday approved five water permit applications for Keystone XL pipeline construction.
Sub-zero temperatures. Drifting snow. Winds gusting to forty-five. Near zero visibility. How’s that for a chilling winter combo? But those wer…
The scene is timeless. At the edge of a shallow marsh, two hunters crouch in the cattails. The sunrise is fast approaching and a rising breeze…
I was beginning to feel the pressure. With the Thanksgiving holiday less than a week away, my turkey dinner was still running wild and free in…
For Iowa’s 70,000 archery deer hunting enthusiasts, November is the grandest month of the year. By now, the annual rut is slamming into overdr…
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Trump administration on Wednesday approved a right-of-way allowing the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built across U.S. land, federal officials told The Associated Press, pushing the controversial $8 billion project closer to construction though court challenges still loom.
I heard the ducks before I saw them. Not the usual quacking normally associated with waterfowl, but rather the screeching “Whoo-eek, Whoo-eek”…
For about as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated with the birds of prey. And of all the hawks, falcons, and eagles there were to ch…
DULUTH, Mn. -- In the dense evergreen forests of America’s North Country, the fall raptor migration is gathering a full head of steam. Pouring…