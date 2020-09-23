Iowa congressional delegation calls for extension of farm aid

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A draft of the resolution to fund the federal government until December, unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, does not include an extension of the borrowing authority of the Commodity Credit Corporation.

If that happens, farm profitability and conservation payments, and pandemic assistance for farmers could be delayed. So far, Iowa farmers have received about one-tenth or $1 billion of the nearly $10 billion paid out through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

In a letter to Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Rep. Steve King, and Democratic Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne wrote that Iowa farmers “have not only suffered lost markets and disrupted supply chains from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have also been dealing with drought conditions and the destruction caused by the recent derecho, which destroyed thousands of acres of crops.”