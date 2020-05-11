Iowa conducts coronavirus testing at Postville kosher meat plant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After reports of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, a strike team tested more than 400 employees at a Postville kosher beef plant.

Results of those voluntary tests — of almost the entire workforce — had not been released Monday morning, employees said.

The testing was requested by Agri Star in April but was not done until May 5 because testing was being done first at other facilities across the state, according to a news release from the company and Allamakee County Emergency Management.

Agri Star employees were tested for current and earlier exposure to the virus.

“This testing was requested as an additional step in the plant’s efforts to protect its employees and ensure its ability to continue operations,” according to the new release.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 112 positive cases of COVID-19 in Allamakee County, which has a population of 13,880.