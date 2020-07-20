Iowa Christian conservatives celebrate successes, commitment to unmet goals

“COVID-19 has been a test unlike any other,” she said. “I can tell you without hesitation, these have been some of the toughest decisions that I’ve ever had to make as the governor.”

For Ernst, it has been Psalm 121 — “I lift up my eyes to the hills, and ask, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, our maker” — that has given her strength to overcome challenges in her personal life as well as during her deployment to Iraq as an Iowa National Guard commander.

Her faith, Ernst continued, will help power her through the challenges ahead. It’s not just her campaign for re-election to a second term or defeating the coronavirus pandemic.

The values “we have as Iowans and as Americans are under threat,” she said. “Our very values and freedoms that made us such a great nation are being challenged every single day by those that want to dismantle the greatest nation on the face of the planet”

She promised not to run from the fight.