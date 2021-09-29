Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, Sept. 29

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

FLUORIDATION AWARD: The Monona Municipal Water Department has been awarded the 2020 Community Water Fluoridation 50-Year Award from the American Dental Association, Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for continuously adjusting and maintaining the amount of fluoride in drinking water for the prevention of tooth decay in adults and children.

The Clayton County community of about 1,400 people was the only Iowa town recognized for its achievement, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

A total of 382 public water systems in 30 states received these awards.

Nearly 75 percent of the U.S. population and 2.3 million Iowans (or 89.65 percent) are served by community water systems providing access to fluoridated tap water.

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.

“It is equally effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” according to Casey Hannan of the CDC Division of Oral Health. “Studies continue to show that the economic benefit of fluoridation programs exceed their cost. An individual can enjoy a lifetime of fluoridated water for less than the cost of one dental filling.”

The IDPH Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information and assistance to water supply professionals, health care professionals and the public.

To see the fluoridation status of Iowa counties and towns, visit https://nccd.cdc.gov/DOH_MWF

RETIREMENT PLANNING: According to AARP, more than half of all workers do not have access to a retirement plan at their place of work.

Heading into October, National Retirement Security Month, Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald emphasized the significance of opening and maintaining a retirement savings account.

“American workers deserve access to a retirement savings plan to ensure their post-work life aligns with their retirement goals,” said Fitzgerald, who supports state-backed retirement programs. In 2016, he proposed Retirement Savings Iowa, an initiative aiming to ensure all working Iowans had access to inexpensive and professionally managed retirement savings accounts. With automatic enrollment and payroll deductions, he said it would help Iowans build their retirement savings.

He continues to advocate for the implementation of Retirement Savings Iowa through legislative actions, but in the meantime, he encourages individuals to take charge of their own retirement savings.

National Retirement Security Month provides an opportunity to reflect on personal retirement goals and determine if you are on target to reach them. For more information, visit https://www.iowatreasurer.gov/

INMATE DIES: Stephen Lee Tryon, 60, was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m. Sept. 28 in a hospice room at the Iowa State Penitentiary where he had been housed due to cancer.

Tryon began serving a life sentence for first-degree kidnapping from Clay County on July 23, 1987.

