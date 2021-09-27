Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, Sept. 27

FOOD TO TABLE TASK FORCE: Members of a Farm to Table task force met Monday to identify strategies they hope will improve the farm to table supply chain, making it easier for farmers to access markets and sell their products. The 14-member group – led by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and John Lawrence, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach vice president John Lawrence – plans to meet three times this fall before preparing a report and submitting its findings to the Iowa Legislature by Dec. 10. Lawrence said the report will have to be concise, “if we dropped a 60-page report on their desks it would probably land with a thud,” Lawrence said. The task force is charged with understanding and recommending how institutional purchasers, including schools, may procure food derived from local or regional producers and processors -- including meat, dairy, eggs, fruits and vegetables, nuts and honey. Additionally, the task force will review existing practices and recommend ways to improve direct-to-consumer transactions, donation efforts and nutrition programs.