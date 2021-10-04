Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, Oct. 4

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:

WETTER, WARMER OCTOBER: The final weather outlook for October shows the possibility of warmer and wetter conditions with minimal chances of an early frost, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday about the USDA Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report.

The harvest progressed despite variable precipitation, allowing Iowa’s farmers 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, six days ahead of normal. Corn harvest for grain reached 19 percent statewide, eight days ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain fell to 20 percent. Iowa’s corn condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond reached 92 percent, eight days ahead of normal. Producers harvested over 20 percent of Iowa’s soybean crop during the week ending Oct. 3, with the total harvested reaching 40 percent, 10 days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in central and east central Iowa have now harvested half their soybean crop. Soybean condition was rated 64 percent good to excellent.

Unseasonably warm temperatures blanketed the state over the reporting period with some stations observing seven-day temperature departures close to 15 degrees above normal, State Climatologist Justin Glisan said. The statewide average temperature was 70.1 degrees, 11.6 degrees above normal. Widespread rain also fell across Iowa with a majority of western Iowa stations reporting above-average totals; stations in northwestern Iowa observed positive departures of 2 to 4 inches.

OPEN RECORDS LAWSUIT: A conservative public interest law firm filed a lawsuit over an open records request with the office of Democratic state auditor Rob Sand. The Kirkwood Institute’s lawsuit alleges Sand’s office is illegally withholding the release of some public records sought by the firm in an open records request. Kirkwood requested emails between Sand’s office and liberal political blogger Laura Belin and Associated Press reporter Ryan Foley. According to Kirkwood, the auditor’s office produced some requested emails but said others were withheld because they jeopardize an ongoing investigation or endanger a person’s safety.

Kirkwood Institute’s president and chief counsel Alan Ostergren alleged in a news release that Sand “has something to hide.” Sand, according to his office’s spokeswoman, said Ostergren “wrote a baseless legal attack about me prior to the 2018 election,” which was used in campaign advertising.

ENERGY LOANS: The Iowa Energy Center Board and the Iowa Economic Development Authority are taking applications for the Energy Infrastructure Revolving Loan Program at www.iowagrants.gov until Oct. 22. The program provides low-interest loans for energy infrastructure projects that facilitate electricity or gas generation, transmission, storage or distribution.

A business, rural electric cooperative or municipal utility located and operating in Iowa is eligible for financial assistance via this program.

The program’s Policies and Procedures Handbook and loan application deadlines are available at https://www.iowaeda.com/iowa-energy-office/energy-loans/.

For more information, contact Stephanie Weisenbach at (515) 348-6221 or stephanie.weisenbach@iowaeda.com.

WATER QUALITY RESTORATION: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say a new state restoration fund offers money to improve water quality and recreational opportunities on eligible onstream impoundments.

The fund, created by the Iowa Legislature and administered by the DNR, will award up to $500,000 through competitive grants to fund restoration projects that will protect, maintain and enhance these popular recreation destinations and their related watersheds. Projects funded should ensure a cost-effective investment for the citizens of Iowa, a local community commitment to watershed protection, and improve overall water quality in the impoundment. For more information on applications due by Nov. 5, go to https://iowadnr.gov/onstreamimpoundment.

IOWA ECONOMY RECOVERING: Officials with the state Department of Revenue say Iowa’s economy continues to show “robust” recovering from the COVID-induced downturn. In August, the agency’s Iowa Leading Indicators Index posted its 11th straight month of positive economic signs. While momentum improved “ever so slightly” in August, state officials said gains were not as strong as March and April with month-over-month gains up marginally compared to July. The consistent positive improvements suggest employment growth will improve over the next three to six months, according to the monthly report’s authors.

Farm commodity prices were strong positive contributors in August along with strength in average weekly manufacturing hours and the Iowa stock market index. However, for the first time in the last six months, diesel fuel consumption was a detractor with slowing demand for the transport of manufacturing inputs and final products, and the once ultrahot home building market continued losing steam in August. The August report can be found online at https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-10/ILII%20August%202021%20Report.pdf.

— Compiled by the Des Moines Bureau

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0