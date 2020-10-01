 Skip to main content
Iowa Board of Education confirms interim superintendent
Iowa Board of Education confirms interim superintendent

T.J. Schneckloth, a Davenport schools district staffer, has been named the district's interim superintendent. He will report directly to the state.

The Iowa Board of Education approved the plan Wednesday.

On Sept. 25, the state board approved an Iowa Department of Education recommendation that an interim superintendent and CFO be appointed — the first time such a step has been taken. State officials argued the district was failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.

Among the concerns was the district’s recently submitted status reports on the action plan that lacked data or adequate evidence of its progress in various areas. The state officials deemed it insufficient.

This week, the education department posted details of the replacement plan, and that was the measure passed by the state board on Thursday.

Schneckloth served as the interim superintendent after Superintendent Art Tate left and before Robert Kobylski was hired.

