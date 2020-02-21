Iowa bill would reduce unemployment benefits for workers at factories that go out of business

Senate Republicans advanced a proposal from the state workforce department that would reduce the amount and duration of some unemployment benefits.

Under Senate Study Bill 3026, unemployment benefits for workers at factories that go out of business would be reduced from 50 percent of their wages to 33 percent. Also struck by the bill are an extra 26 weeks of benefits for unemployed workers while the state’s “off” indicator is active.

The department requested the legislation in order to streamline overlap of two different unemployment programs.

Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said those kinds of unemployment benefits helped the residents of Newton and the businesses in that community after the closure of the Maytag plant there, and Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, said the same of the closure of a printing plant in Cedar Rapids.

“You are really not only hurting the individual,” Dotzler said, “you are hurting the communities.”