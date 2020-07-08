Iowa AG: Muscatine mayor doesn't have authority to issue mask mandate

MUSCATINE — The Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion Tuesday, saying Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to issue a proclamation requiring citizens to wear face coverings under penalty of law.
On June 23, the Attorney General’s office, in response to a request from Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Michael Bennett reported that while Statewide Disaster Emergency proclamations were in place, the governor retains the power to delegate, sub-delegate or retain the administrative authority to issue directives of this nature. The code also empowers the Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the governor, to take reasonable measures as necessary to prevent the transmission of infectious disease.
“Any local action or regulation would need to be consistent and compliant with the governor’s proclamations and the Iowa Department of Public Health directives in scope and remedies while the governor’s emergency proclamations are in place,” the ruling said.
The ruling also said local regulations of this nature, if not preempted under the current Emergency Disaster Proclamations, would likely be under the jurisdiction of local boards of health. While Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams was at the press conference where Broderson was issuing the proclamation, she was not the one making the order.
On Sunday, Broderson released a proclamation requiring people to wear masks in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. She said, during a press conference before a group of about 50 protesters disrupted the conference and forced her to cancel it, that she was issuing the proclamation as a way to help keep Muscatine County businesses open after reports of increased case numbers in neighboring Scott and Johnson counties. The proclamation said a possible penalty for not wearing a mask could be a municipal infraction, which could bring up to a $500 fine.
In another ruling issued in March, Assistant Attorney General Heather Adams wrote, “While cities and counties have police powers to protect the health and safety of their citizens, the State has the authority to declare and coordinate the response to a public health disaster.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds was asked Tuesday if local cities and counties have the authority to issue mask mandates. Reynolds said, in conjunction with the attorney general’s office, she did not believe they could.
“According to statute, if the governor has a declaration in place, and it’s in a health disaster proclamation, which we have in place, if it’s not consistent with that, then it’s not appropriate and it’s not in effect,” Reynolds said. “(In Muscatine County), I believe that their county attorney also just ruled this morning that he believed that is was not in concurrence with the governor’s public health disaster proclamation — so he, I think, has more or less said that it’s null.”
On Monday, interim Muscatine County Attorney James Barry issued a press release saying he believed Broderson had overstepped her authority with the proclamation and that his office would not prosecute any municipal infractions issued as a result.
When asked if people should wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Reynolds responded: “We’re going to take a look at everything. People need to practice personal responsibility. We have said that if you can’t social distance, then you need to wear a face covering, and we’re going to continue to elevate the importance of doing that.
“We’re going to look at the data. There has been an uptick (mostly in 10 counties). We’re going to monitor that. The seven-day trends are moving down. We’re going to continue to monitor that, and we will act appropriately.”
Commenting that the intent was never to have “the mask police” arrest or fine anyone, Broderson disagreed, saying she had worked extensively with Muscatine City Attorney Matthew Brick while drafting the proclamation. She said the proclamation stood. She also said it was not a political move, rather one of her jobs as mayor.
“I don’t think it really changes anything,” Broderson said of the rulings. “There’s a mandate out there in the community that people wear masks. Nobody was planning on having anybody go around and ticket people or haul them off to jail if they don’t. We’re asking the public to please step up to the plate and do what they can to protect others.”
That Barry has declined to prosecute anyone for the issue is not relevant, she said, saying some people would obey the mandate and others wouldn’t.
‘We have our city attorney saying we are completely within our legal rights to do this proclamation and the county attorney who prosecutes our cases has basically deferred to the state on all issues,” Broderson said. “Right now the lawyers are working out all the legal issues.”
Brick could not be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment on the issue.
Rob Boshart contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.