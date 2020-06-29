Iowa ag, ethanol leaders praise Ernst’s efforts on trade, RFS

Joining Ernst on Monday were Mike Jerke, president of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy; Delayne Johnson, CEO of Quad County Corn Processors; Mike Paustian, president of Iowa Pork; and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

Iowa agricultural and ethanol producers need Ernst in Washington to protect their interests, Jerke said.

“We’re not Big Oil. We don’t have that kind of lobbying effort,” he said. “We need strong advocates. She has always talked about her ability to connect with the president directly. We’re going to need that going forward as well. We need people out there who understand our agricultural community and the vital importance of ethanol.”

Naig also referred to Ernst’s knowledge of the issues affecting farmers and ethanol producers.

“The truth is, Joni has been fighting absolutely relentlessly to protect and promote the Iowa’s ethanol biodiesel industry for years,” he said. “Her opponent seems to have just started to pay attention here in the last couple of months.”