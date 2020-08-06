Iowa AG: Beware misleading mask claims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning businesses and individuals to avoid certain types of face masks that may be sold using misleading claims about their adequacy of protection against COVID-19.

Miller's office has issued a consumer alert for retailers and websites selling KN95 masks made in China that don't meet the performance standards of a 95% filtration mask, and which may be a safety risk for workers in health care settings.

In contrast to N95 respirators, a press release said, KN95 masks haven't met standards set by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

"I wear a cloth face mask regularly, and I encourage Iowans to do so as well," Miller said. "Before retailers purchase masks from suppliers, I urge them to practice due diligence and do an online search to ensure they're buying a safe, quality product."

The Iowa Attorney General's Office asked Hy-Vee on Aug. 1 to remove K95 masks from store shelves immediately, which the company agreed to do. According to the consumer report, the masks were sold at five Hy-Vee stores.