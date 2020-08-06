You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa AG: Beware misleading mask claims
0 comments
alert

Iowa AG: Beware misleading mask claims

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks  Nov. 6, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning businesses and individuals to avoid certain types of face masks that may be sold using misleading claims about their adequacy of protection against COVID-19.

Miller's office has issued a consumer alert for retailers and websites selling KN95 masks made in China that don't meet the performance standards of a 95% filtration mask, and which may be a safety risk for workers in health care settings.

In contrast to N95 respirators, a press release said, KN95 masks haven't met standards set by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Lack of movement on COVID-19 relief ‘unfortunate,’ Ernst says

"I wear a cloth face mask regularly, and I encourage Iowans to do so as well," Miller said. "Before retailers purchase masks from suppliers, I urge them to practice due diligence and do an online search to ensure they're buying a safe, quality product."

The Iowa Attorney General's Office asked Hy-Vee on Aug. 1 to remove K95 masks from store shelves immediately, which the company agreed to do. According to the consumer report, the masks were sold at five Hy-Vee stores. 

“I appreciate that Hy-Vee responded quickly to our concerns and did the right thing,” Miller said. “We understand that merchants have had to scramble to find masks to serve their customers. Our intention is to help retailers and consumers avoid suspect products and claims." 

High speed chase in stolen truck results in arrest of Mason City man

The CDC doesn't recommend the general public wear N95 respirators, a press release said, since they are still considered critical supplies reserved for health care workers and first responders.

Additionally, the CDC advises that cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when widely used by people in public, non-medical settings — and in combination with other practices: social distancing, frequent hand washing, good hygiene, avoiding face touching and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

To view the latest consumer alert, visit iowaattorneygeneral.gov.

For additional guidance on masks and cloth face coverings, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo nearing 600 as fall school plans come into focus

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend

Catch up on the stories from this weekend you might have missed:

Capitol digest
alert top story

Capitol digest

  • Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:

Fire engulfs Mason City home
breaking alert top story

Fire engulfs Mason City home

  • Globe Gazette staff
  • Updated
  • 1

Mason City firefighters are on the scene of a fully engulfed garage fire on the 600 block of Southeast Maryland Avenue Friday evening. The MCF…

Iowa stymies public information requests in pandemic
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Iowa stymies public information requests in pandemic

  • Erin Jordan Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 1

At a time when Iowans need accurate and complete information, some state agencies, including the Governor’s Office, are ignoring questions from reporters, refusing interviews and stalling on public records requests — sometimes for months.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News