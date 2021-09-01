Iowa abortion advocates raise alarm on national anti-abortion efforts

“This isn't hyperbole anymore. This is happening,” she said during a news conference. “That is what we’re facing at the national level, and it will definitely translate to policy change in Iowa in the near future.”

At the end of the 2020 session, Iowa legislators passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would state the Iowa Constitution does not preserve the right to an abortion. if passed again, it would go on the ballot in 2023 or 2024.

Abortion advocates say if the amendment passes, state lawmakers will be “unchecked” when it comes to implementing abortion restrictions in Iowa. That’s especially true if Roe v. Wade is overturned or weakened.

“If we put that in the hands of the current administration and the lawmakers that are currently under the dome here in Iowa, then the future of abortion is pretty bleak,” Burch Elliott said.

Other GOP-led states have introduced similar restrictions on abortions as part of an effort to challenge Roe v. Wade. Though none have yet succeeded in overturning the ruling, the laws have limited access to health care, said Lyz Lenz, an Iowa-based writer and former Gazette columnist.