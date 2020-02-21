Internet privacy bill advances
Internet privacy bill advances

The Senate Commerce Committee approved a proposal to allow individuals to request that some personal information be removed from the internet.

Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, said the intent is to offer Iowans some privacy on the internet. But opponents, which include the state attorney general’s office, ACLU and Iowa Newspaper Association, raised concerns about a lack of clarity in the bill about what type of information would be subject to removal.

Nunn said he agrees that the proposal needs work, but urged lawmakers to support it in order to continue the conversation. Senate File 2236 passed through the committee, keeping it alive ahead of this week’s legislative deadline.

