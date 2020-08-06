Incumbents lead U.S. races, Republicans ahead in open-seat contests

“It looks like Republicans can breathe a sigh of relief in the 4th District with Steve King out of the picture,” Murray said. State Sen. Randy Feenstra, who defeated King in the June primary, is leading second-time Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten 54 percent to 34 percent.

In the 1st, Finkenauer has an 18 point edge -- 57 percent to 39 percent -- in the Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn and Winneshiek counties, which she won in 2018. The race is virtually tied – 43 percent Hinson and 42 percent Finkenauer – in the remaining 16 counties, which former GOP Rep. Rod Blum won by 9 points combined two years ago. Men favor Hinson over Finkenauer 46 percent to 44 percent. Women favor the incumbent 58 percent to 34 percent.

Miller-Meeks is running for a fourth time after losing to Loebsack in 2008 by 18 points, but coming within 5 points of defeating him 2010 and 2014. She has a commanding 34 point lead -- 61 percent to 27 percent -- in the counties that Loebsack lost by a combined 14 points. Hart, a former state senator, has an 8 point edge -- 50 percent to 42 percent -- in the nine counties that Loebsack won by 23 points in 2018, including Johnson and Scott.

Men overwhelmingly back Miller-Meeks by 60 percent to 33 percent, while women prefer Hart by a 55 percent to 33 percent margin.