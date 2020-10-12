In Senate hearings, Ernst says her focus will be on court nominee, not re-election

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin hearings on Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ernst acknowledged the controversy surrounding the hearings starting just 22 days before an election that might not only result in a new president, but also end Republican control of the Senate.

Minority Democrats have called for waiting until after the election to give voters a voice in the confirmation of the next justice. However, Republicans say that with the White House and Senate majority in the control of the same party there is no reason to delay the process as they did in 2016 when the GOP held the Senate, but Barack Obama was president.

It will be the first time for Ernst to participate in confirming a Supreme Court nominee. Although a junior member of the committee, which includes Iowa’s Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, she may be in the spotlight. Ernst is one of two Republican women on Judiciary Committee.

She and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn are the first Republican women to ever serve on the committee. Republicans were criticized during the lack of women on the committee during the confirmation of Bret Kavanaugh, which involved allegations of sexual assault by the nominee.

