In-person education option making its way through Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES --- Legislation that would require K-12 school districts to offer a 100% in-person learning option to all students was gaining final approval from Republican majorities in the Iowa Capitol on Thursday, putting it on track to reach Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk by this weekend.
Republicans, including Reynolds, support the proposal, saying students and families should have the option of being in the classroom full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic, even in districts where local school and public health officials have not deemed that to be safe.
Democrats oppose the measure, saying local leaders --- not state lawmakers --- know best how to operate their schools with staff’s and students’ education and safety in mind.
“There’s so many benefits from our kids being in school,” said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, listing concerns about students falling behind in their education, possible mental health issues for isolated students, and at-risk students not being at school and under the supervision of mandatory reporters.
Statehouse Democrats argued that everyone is in agreement that students should be in Iowa’s classrooms, but added that it should be handled safely and at the discretion of local leaders.
“Is there a single person in Iowa that believes kids should not be in school right now? Do you know of anyone who thinks that? But forcing kids back in the middle of an uncontrolled global pandemic is dangerous,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools have operated either entirely online or by using a hybrid model, in which students are in classroom some days and learn virtually other days. The proposed legislation would require those districts to also permit any students who wish to attend school in-person every day.
“We are hurting our kids (by) not allowing them the option to be in school,” Zaun said. “We have to get these kids back in class.”
During debate on the proposal in the Iowa Senate, Democrats read correspondence from school administrators, nurses, and teachers who suggested the measure would put school staff and students in danger.
“We want kids back in school, but we want it done safely. It is not being done safely now, and this bill would make it worse,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids.
The legislation passed the Senate on a party-line vote, with 29 Republicans supporting and 18 Democrats opposing.
It was schedule to be debated later Thursday in the Iowa House, where it was also expected to pass with the Republican majority there.
The bill would then be sent to Reynolds, who in recent weeks has pushed strongly for the proposal.