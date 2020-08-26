In convention address, Reynolds praises Trump’s relief responses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Speaking Tuesday night to the Republican National Convention, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds praised President Donald Trump for his administration’s efforts in assisting Iowa after the August 10 derecho that caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage across the state.

In a pre-recorded message, Reynolds said Iowans helped each other after what she said was the worst storm in the state’s history, then praised Trump.

“Someone else also had our back: our president,” Reynolds said, according to her prepared remarks. “When the winds had finished raging and the cleanup had only begun, he showed up. You might not know, because the national media didn’t report it. But the Trump administration was here. In full force."

Trump’s visit was covered by several national media outlets, including the Washington Post, the New York Times and USA Today.