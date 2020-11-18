 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hy-Vee hiring 10,000 employees across Midwest
0 comments

Hy-Vee hiring 10,000 employees across Midwest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hy-Vee logo

Hy-Vee is looking to fill 10,000 open positions in its stores and distributions centers spanning eight states. 

"Hy-Vee is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond. New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores," a press release from Hy-Vee said.

Permanent and temporary positions are included, as well as both part-time and full-time positions.

At Mason City locations, as of Wednesday afternoon, one full-time and 17 part-time jobs were listed at www.hy-vee.com/careers. In Forest City, one full-time and two part-time positions were listed.

Other areas with a number of openings include: 

  • Cedar Rapids: 190
  • Des Moines: 1,500
  • Iowa City: 350
  • Kansas City: 445
  • Lincoln: 600
  • Madison: 150
  • Minneapolis: 1,035
  • Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075
  • Quad Cities: 670
  • Sioux City: 130
  • Sioux Falls: 525
  • Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65
COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax swap plan will test Iowa’s GOP mandate
Govt-and-politics

Tax swap plan will test Iowa’s GOP mandate

  • Updated

Statehouse Republicans say Iowa voters this month gave them a mandate to continue their conservative agenda, but that may not extend to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa plan that includes a state sales tax increase to help fund the initiative.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tom Vilsack Mason City event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News