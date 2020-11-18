Hy-Vee hiring 10,000 employees across Midwest

Hy-Vee is looking to fill 10,000 open positions in its stores and distributions centers spanning eight states.

"Hy-Vee is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond. New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores," a press release from Hy-Vee said.

Permanent and temporary positions are included, as well as both part-time and full-time positions.

At Mason City locations, as of Wednesday afternoon, one full-time and 17 part-time jobs were listed at www.hy-vee.com/careers. In Forest City, one full-time and two part-time positions were listed.

Other areas with a number of openings include:

Cedar Rapids: 190

Des Moines: 1,500

Iowa City: 350

Kansas City: 445

Lincoln: 600

Madison: 150

Minneapolis: 1,035

Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075

Quad Cities: 670

Sioux City: 130

Sioux Falls: 525

Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

