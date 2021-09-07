How many COVID-19 vaccines have been discarded in Iowa?

The state has discarded 127,333 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.

The doses were tossed because they expired or there were mishaps when being administered, such as a broken needle or the vial was dropped, IDPH spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand said in an email to The Gazette.

In August 2021 alone, 44,356 doses discarded.

The state has confirmed with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that unused doses cannot be donated or returned to the CDC, Ekstrand said. Federal health officials also have told Iowa officials that states are not allowed to return unused, unexpired vaccines to the manufacturer or donate them to other states or countries in need.

“Our local partners have been diligent in their administration methods, ensuring they use on-hand supply before placing additional orders,” Ekstrand said in an email.

“Counties have also worked collaboratively to redistribute doses within the state to meet the needs of Iowa communities.”