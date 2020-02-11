House Judiciary Committee approves bill prohibiting employers forcing employees to get microchipped

The House Judiciary Committee approved HSB 580 to prohibit private companies and government agencies in Iowa from forcing employees to be “microchipped” for entry and tracking purposes. Approved unanimously, the bill will move to the full House.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Microchipping may be a convenience and security benefit for employers in allowing employees to use the microchip in their hands to enter workspaces or as a way to keep workers out of restricted areas. However, opponents worried the chips could be used to track employees when they’re not at work.

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, encouraged her minority party colleagues to support the bill. A supporter of women’s reproductive rights, Konfrst said she appreciated Republicans’ support for giving people control of their bodies and “hoped it’s extended to other parts of the body.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0